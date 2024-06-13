IT Technical Support Learnership – Cape Town – Western Cape Cape Town

Ready to kickstart your IT Career? Join our exclusive IT Technical Support 12-month Learnership with a free AWS Cloud Practitioner course in the Western Cape.
Apply today to secure your spot!!
Start date of program: 1 July 2024 – End date: 30 June 2025
Learner Profile
- You are a South African Citizen.
- You have a high school diploma/matric certificate or equivalent.
- You are unemployed.
- You are not currently enrolled in any other learnership or internship.
- You have an interest in IT Technology Support.
- You can read, write, and speak in English.
- You can pass a basic academic assessment test.
- You can attend classes full-time for the entire duration of the 12 months.
- You are ready to make an important commitment to building your future and can commit for 12 months uninterrupted.
- There will be a stipend paid to you while you are in training.
Desired Skills:
- IT Technical Support Learnership – Cape Town
