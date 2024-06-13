IT Technical Support Learnership – Cape Town

Jun 13, 2024

Ready to kickstart your IT Career? Join our exclusive IT Technical Support 12-month Learnership with a free AWS Cloud Practitioner course in the Western Cape.

Apply today to secure your spot!!

Start date of program: 1 July 2024 – End date: 30 June 2025

Learner Profile

  • You are a South African Citizen.
  • You have a high school diploma/matric certificate or equivalent.
  • You are unemployed.
  • You are not currently enrolled in any other learnership or internship.
  • You have an interest in IT Technology Support.
  • You can read, write, and speak in English.
  • You can pass a basic academic assessment test.
  • You can attend classes full-time for the entire duration of the 12 months.
  • You are ready to make an important commitment to building your future and can commit for 12 months uninterrupted.
  • There will be a stipend paid to you while you are in training.

Desired Skills:

