IT Technical Support Learnership – Cape Town

Ready to kickstart your IT Career? Join our exclusive IT Technical Support 12-month Learnership with a free AWS Cloud Practitioner course in the Western Cape.

Apply today to secure your spot!!

Start date of program: 1 July 2024 – End date: 30 June 2025

Learner Profile

You are a South African Citizen.

You have a high school diploma/matric certificate or equivalent.

You are unemployed.

You are not currently enrolled in any other learnership or internship.

You have an interest in IT Technology Support.

You can read, write, and speak in English.

You can pass a basic academic assessment test.

You can attend classes full-time for the entire duration of the 12 months.

You are ready to make an important commitment to building your future and can commit for 12 months uninterrupted.

There will be a stipend paid to you while you are in training.

Desired Skills:

IT Technical Support Learnership – Cape Town

IT Technical Support Learnership – Cape Town

IT Technical Support Learnership – Cape Town

Learn more/Apply for this position