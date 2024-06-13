Marketing and Web Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 13, 2024

Our client, based in Pretoria, is seeking a dynamic Marketing and Web Manager to join their team on site and propel their brands forward. The ideal candidate will be very well presented and well-spoken. If you possess a keen eye for detail, a strategic mindset, and a talent for briefing and managing creative projects, we are eager to hear from you!
Qualifications:

  • BCom Marketing or similar qualification.
  • Willing to travel and visit the trade.
  • Ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines.
  • Experience in trade marketing.
  • Proven experience in marketing and brand management in the FMCG industry.
  • Familiarity with labelling legislation.
  • Creative and strategic thinker with a proactive approach.
  • Strong understanding of digital marketing and web management.
  • Minimum of seven (7) years’ experience in the FMCG industry.
  • Proficiency in budget management and reporting.
  • Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Strategic Marketing Planning
  • Trade Marketing Management
  • Brand & CI Management
  • Supplier & Agency Management
  • Media Negotiation & Booking
  • Labelling Management
  • Budget Management
  • Reporting
  • Website Management
  • Project Management

If you possess a keen eye for detail, a strategic mindset, and a talent for briefing and managing creative projects, we are eager to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

  • marketing manager
  • digital marketing
  • web management
  • FMCG
  • trade marketing
  • reporting
  • budgeting

Learn more/Apply for this position