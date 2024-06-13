Marketing and Web Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Our client, based in Pretoria, is seeking a dynamic Marketing and Web Manager to join their team on site and propel their brands forward. The ideal candidate will be very well presented and well-spoken. If you possess a keen eye for detail, a strategic mindset, and a talent for briefing and managing creative projects, we are eager to hear from you!

Qualifications:

BCom Marketing or similar qualification.

Willing to travel and visit the trade.

Ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines.

Experience in trade marketing.

Proven experience in marketing and brand management in the FMCG industry.

Familiarity with labelling legislation.

Creative and strategic thinker with a proactive approach.

Strong understanding of digital marketing and web management.

Minimum of seven (7) years’ experience in the FMCG industry.

Proficiency in budget management and reporting.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategic Marketing Planning

Trade Marketing Management

Brand & CI Management

Supplier & Agency Management

Media Negotiation & Booking

Labelling Management

Budget Management

Reporting

Website Management

Project Management

Desired Skills:

marketing manager

digital marketing

web management

FMCG

trade marketing

reporting

budgeting

