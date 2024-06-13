Our client, based in Pretoria, is seeking a dynamic Marketing and Web Manager to join their team on site and propel their brands forward. The ideal candidate will be very well presented and well-spoken. If you possess a keen eye for detail, a strategic mindset, and a talent for briefing and managing creative projects, we are eager to hear from you!
Qualifications:
- BCom Marketing or similar qualification.
- Willing to travel and visit the trade.
- Ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines.
- Experience in trade marketing.
- Proven experience in marketing and brand management in the FMCG industry.
- Familiarity with labelling legislation.
- Creative and strategic thinker with a proactive approach.
- Strong understanding of digital marketing and web management.
- Minimum of seven (7) years’ experience in the FMCG industry.
- Proficiency in budget management and reporting.
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
Key Responsibilities:
- Strategic Marketing Planning
- Trade Marketing Management
- Brand & CI Management
- Supplier & Agency Management
- Media Negotiation & Booking
- Labelling Management
- Budget Management
- Reporting
- Website Management
- Project Management
If you possess a keen eye for detail, a strategic mindset, and a talent for briefing and managing creative projects, we are eager to hear from you!
Desired Skills:
- marketing manager
- digital marketing
- web management
- FMCG
- trade marketing
- reporting
- budgeting