Marketing & Web Manager – Gauteng Centurion

An exciting opportunity with our client in the Manufacturing Industry has come to your attention. They are looking to employ a dynamic Marketing and Web Manager.

Are you a strategic thinker with a passion for driving brands forward? In this pivotal role, you’ll leverage your keen eye for detail and creative project management skills to propel our brands to new heights. From crafting strategic marketing plans to managing our online presence, you’ll be at the forefront of our efforts to enhance brand identity, support sales, and ensure our marketing initiatives align with company goals.

If you have a knack for strategic planning, trade marketing, media negotiation, and website management, we want to hear from you!

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Strategic Marketing Planning: Compile and execute strategic brand plans to ensure alignment with company goals.

Compile and execute strategic brand plans to ensure alignment with company goals. Trade Marketing Management: Develop and execute trade marketing strategies to support sales and distribution.

Develop and execute trade marketing strategies to support sales and distribution. Brand & CI Management: Uphold and enhance the company’s brand identities and corporate image.

Uphold and enhance the company’s brand identities and corporate image. Supplier & Agency Management: Manage relationships with 3rd party suppliers and creative agencies to ensure quality, consistency, and BI & CI alignment.

Manage relationships with 3rd party suppliers and creative agencies to ensure quality, consistency, and BI & CI alignment. Media Negotiation & Booking: Negotiate and book media placements to maximise exposure and ROI.

Negotiate and book media placements to maximise exposure and ROI. Labelling Management: Manage pack designs and ensure compliance with labelling legislation.

Manage pack designs and ensure compliance with labelling legislation. Budget Management: Monitor and manage marketing budgets to ensure efficient allocation of resources.

Monitor and manage marketing budgets to ensure efficient allocation of resources. Reporting: Report marketing progress to the marketing committee and board of directors, providing insights and recommendations.

Report marketing progress to the marketing committee and board of directors, providing insights and recommendations. Website Management: Oversee the website’s functionality and content, ensuring an optimal user experience and effective online presence.

Oversee the website’s functionality and content, ensuring an optimal user experience and effective online presence. Project Management: Lead and manage marketing projects from inception to completion, ensuring timely delivery and alignment with strategic objectives.

REQUIREMENTS:

BCom Marketing or similar qualification.

Minimum of seven (7) years’ experience in the FMCG industry

Proven experience in marketing and brand management in the FMCG industry

Strong understanding of digital marketing and web management.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Familiarity with labelling legislation.

Experience in trade marketing.

Ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines.

Proficiency in budget management and reporting.

Creative and strategic thinker with a proactive approach.

Willing to travel and visit the trade.

Desired Skills:

Marketing Manager

Web Manager

Website Management

FMCG

Social Media Marketer

Marketing Projects

Employer & Job Benefits:

Travel Allowance

