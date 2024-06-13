Project Manager at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

This award winning software company has offices in the US, UK and South Africa. You will join a talented team of curious, creative and driven individuals who are dedicated to empowering organisations to overcome various business challenges using their cloud-based product. Diversity and inclusion is at the core of this company’s collaborative environment.

What you will be doing:

Lead exciting software projects with a focus on customer satisfaction and success.

Collaborate closely with customers to understand their needs and deliver tailored solutions.

Develop proposals and plans alongside dynamic Sales and Services teams.

Be the go-to person for customers, ensuring clear communication and smooth project delivery.

Showcase your excellent time management and accountability skills.

Take ownership of project risks and drive solutions in a supportive environment.

Foster positive relationships both internally and with valued customers.

Help shape the future of products by providing valuable feedback and insights.

What you need:

7 years managing enterprise consulting projects, overseeing scope, budgets, and schedules.

Flexibility with time zones would be ideal to attend occasional client meetings

Exceptional attention to detail and strong organisational skills.

Proficient in analytical thinking and problem-solving.

Excellent English communication skills, engaging stakeholders at all levels.

Collaborative team player with strong relationship-building abilities.

Willingness to work overtime, adaptability in fluid situations.

Proficiency in MS Office and Project Management / Professional Services Automation Software.

Entrepreneurial mindset, proactive approach.

Quick learner, adept at gaining proficiency in new industries and technologies.

Skilled in change management, energising the change process.

Energetic and driven, with a strong desire to achieve.

Effective planner and organiser, skilled in multitasking and prioritisation.

Holds self and others accountable for achieving results.

