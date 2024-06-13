Senior Business Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Financial Services Group seeks the strong business acumen as a Senior Business Analyst to negotiate and agree on business requirements with the project sponsors and communicate these to the Development and QA teams, playing a key role in aiding the SPO team to manage projects. You will manage the gathering and analysis of business requirements from users. You will require a suitable tertiary qualification with a BA Certification and at least 7 years’ work experience with Business Analysis – preferably in the Financial Services or Retail industry – and have Software Development Life Cycle experience, including Testing methodologies. You also need advanced facilitation and presentation skills.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with stakeholders to Analyse & Design new and enhanced business processes – Facilitate requirement workshop, maintain group focus and leads discussion toward stated goals. Establish and clarify user requirements and ensure that requirements are accurately specified for projects and change requests. Prepare requirements documentation (BRS) and ensure that they are signed-off by the relevant stakeholders.

Ensure functional specifications are developed to support the business requirements (either developed by this person, or co-ordinate and signoff of these specifications if developed by a vendor).

Integration with Development teams to ensure effective delivery of user requirements – Review and approve system design specifications. Ensure that the Development team delivers the solutions according to specification.

Ensure effective testing – Ensure the Test team understands the full business requirement before handing over to the Test team. Assist the Test team when communicating with external partners and vendors. Ensure correct resolution for the defects raised (from opening the defect to closing it). Ensure that the critical business scenarios are tested to meet the specifications.

Once the project is completed, ensure that the centralised process flows are kept up-to-date and are continuously improved where necessary.

Ensure effective facilitation of business meetings, ensuring clear decisions are taken and decisions and actions are clearly and accurately minuted.

Provide end-to-end project co-ordination for mini projects (effective co-ordination of resources and activities to meet agreed timelines for the project).

Provide effective leadership – Build effective and confident relationships with stakeholders (business, ICT and vendors). Continually seek opportunities to increase customer satisfaction and identify opportunities for business improvement. Provide clear and timeous feedback, and effectively manage business expectations.



REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Relevant Certification in Business Analysis.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 7 years Business Analysis experience.

Software Development Life Cycle experience, including Testing methodologies.

Advanced facilitation and presentation skills.

Experience within an Agile environment.

Experience in the Financial Services or Retail industry.

Advantageous –

Product knowledge of retail store cards, credit cards, loans, etc.

Knowledge of Credit systems (Vision Plus, New business acquisition systems, etc.).

An understanding of application development, database and system design.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent verbal, written and facilitation communication skills.

Effective relationship management and collaboration skills.

Analytical with the ability to make good insightful decisions.

Ability to influence appropriately.

Attention to detail.

Deadline driven.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Business

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position