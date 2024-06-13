Senior Business Analyst

Are you a seasoned Business Analyst looking for an opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate within a cross-functional team? We’re looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join our dynamic and growing organization. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, gather and analyze business requirements, and contribute to the success of our organization.

What you’ll do:

Consult stakeholders, to understand their structure, functions, and products and/or services.

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients and act as a consultant on the projects or applications.

Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

Elicit, gather, analyze, document, validate, and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria).

Create Business Requirements Documents and Functional Requirement Specifications.

Create ‘as-is’ and ‘to-be’ process flows.

Facilitate user story sessions to extract requirements, acceptance criteria, and test cases with multiple stakeholders by setting up and facilitating workshops in person or Client preferred online platforms, such as Teams, to extract information.

Effectively document customer journeys.

Effectively document business requirement specifications.

Map customer journeys into Features, User stories, and Sprint tasks.

Understand backlog planning and velocity.

Understand the technical landscape for effective test planning.

Execute change management for a project where there are multiple change units.

Work with the vendors on change management activities.

Your expertise:

A minimum of 8 years within a Business Analyst role.

In-depth experience financial services experience, particularly in Product Administration Systems and Investment Platforms.

Previous experience working on a large-scale Data/ System migration project.

Strong experience in data and process mapping.

Strong experience in creating UML artifacts, including Use Case, Activity, Sequence, Class, and State diagrams, to ensure effective communication and alignment among project teams.

A strong background in test planning, execution, issue resolution, and report generation, ensuring compliance with business requirements and delivering high-quality results.

Experience in utilizing BA tools and expertise in IT and Digital projects.

Qualifications required:

Relevant tertiary qualification or relevant 10 years experience.

An accredited BA qualification is advantageous.

Personal Attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

