Senior .Net Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Join the dynamic team a cutting-edge IT products & business solutions based in Durbanville who is seeking your coding expertise as an innovative & solutions-driven Senior .Net Developer. You will be working on a magnitude of fresh & exciting development as well as enriching and expanding the current client production systems. You will be programming in the latest C# .Net language features while gaining masterful skills in MSSQL and working on real world systems alongside other skillful Senior, Intermediate and Junior Devs. The ideal candidate should understand every aspect of development, someone that could be the center of any technical topic around software development. Non-negotiables include having 5 years’ C#.Net development and proficiency with SQL Server, HTML5/CSS3/JavaScript, TFS & Azure DevOps. Applicants must be SA citizens, possess a valid Driver’s License and have a clear criminal, fraud and credit record.

REQUIREMENTS:

Non-negotiables –

Minimum of 5 years C# .Net development experience.

Must be a South African citizen.

Has a valid Driver’s License. (Expire Data required)

No criminal record.

Clear fraud and credit record.

Is willing to meet in person for the interview. (May consider remote interviews, but camera will have to be on.)

Tech Skills –

Microsoft .Net C#.

Microsoft SQL Server.

HTML5 / CSS3 / JavaScript.

Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps.

Advantageous –

Agile development.

Scrum and Kanban methodologies.

Understanding Design principles, patterns and structures.

Service Oriented Architecture.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

dotNet

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position