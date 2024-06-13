Job Title: Senior Project Manager
Location: Cape Town, South Africa
Contract Type: 12-month Contract
Working Arrangement: Hybrid
Job Summary:
We are seeking a highly experienced Senior Project Manager to join our dynamic team in the Financial Services industry. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in managing medium to high-complexity projects and will be adept in both waterfall and agile project management methodologies. This is a hybrid role based in Cape Town, offering a 12-month contract.
Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to)
– Lead and manage multiple medium to high complexity projects within the Financial Services sector.
– Apply best practices in project management methodologies, frameworks, and tools to ensure project success.
– Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.
– Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope, and within budget.
– Develop comprehensive project plans to monitor and track progress.
– Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule, and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.
– Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools, and techniques.
– Perform risk management to minimize project risks.
– Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.
– Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.
– Communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.
– Develop spreadsheets, diagrams, and process maps to document needs.
Qualifications and Experience:
– Experience: 10-15 years in a project environment, with 5-6 years managing medium to high complexity projects.
– Industry Experience: Previous experience in the Financial Services industry is essential.
– Certification: Formal Project Management certification from an accredited body (e.g. PMP, AMP, Prince2, MSP) is preferred.
– Methodologies: In-depth knowledge of project management methodologies, frameworks, and best practices in both waterfall and agile contexts.
– Tools: Proficiency in project management tools and software.
Skills and Competencies:
– Communication: Strong verbal and written communication skills with the ability to convey complex information succinctly and clearly.
– Interpersonal Skills: Excellent interpersonal skills to effectively manage relationships with stakeholders at all levels.
– Deadline Management: Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines and milestones.
– Negotiation: Strong negotiation skills to manage project scope, resources, and conflicts.
Other Requirements:
– Location: Must be based in Cape Town.
– Working Arrangement: Hybrid working arrangement, combining remote and on-site work as required.
Desired Skills:
- High Complex Projects
- Financial Services Experience
- Waterfall
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years