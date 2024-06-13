Senior Project Manager

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Contract Type: 12-month Contract

Working Arrangement: Hybrid

Job Summary:

We are seeking a highly experienced Senior Project Manager to join our dynamic team in the Financial Services industry. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in managing medium to high-complexity projects and will be adept in both waterfall and agile project management methodologies. This is a hybrid role based in Cape Town, offering a 12-month contract.

Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to)

– Lead and manage multiple medium to high complexity projects within the Financial Services sector.

– Apply best practices in project management methodologies, frameworks, and tools to ensure project success.

– Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.

– Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope, and within budget.

– Develop comprehensive project plans to monitor and track progress.

– Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule, and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.

– Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools, and techniques.

– Perform risk management to minimize project risks.

– Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.

– Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

– Communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.

– Develop spreadsheets, diagrams, and process maps to document needs.

Qualifications and Experience:

– Experience: 10-15 years in a project environment, with 5-6 years managing medium to high complexity projects.

– Industry Experience: Previous experience in the Financial Services industry is essential.

– Certification: Formal Project Management certification from an accredited body (e.g. PMP, AMP, Prince2, MSP) is preferred.

– Methodologies: In-depth knowledge of project management methodologies, frameworks, and best practices in both waterfall and agile contexts.

– Tools: Proficiency in project management tools and software.

Skills and Competencies:

– Communication: Strong verbal and written communication skills with the ability to convey complex information succinctly and clearly.

– Interpersonal Skills: Excellent interpersonal skills to effectively manage relationships with stakeholders at all levels.

– Deadline Management: Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines and milestones.

– Negotiation: Strong negotiation skills to manage project scope, resources, and conflicts.

Other Requirements:

– Location: Must be based in Cape Town.

– Working Arrangement: Hybrid working arrangement, combining remote and on-site work as required.

Desired Skills:

High Complex Projects

Financial Services Experience

Waterfall

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

