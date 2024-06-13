Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Title: Snr Project Manager

Contract: 12 months (with renewal)

Environment: Hybrid (2 days on site, Pinelands)

Industry: Financial Services

Description:

This role is responsible for managing multiple projects within the constraints of scope, quality, time and cost, within the Change Risk Policy and Agile delivery model. This role is accountable for achieving results through various teams, integrating activities to manage the overall project delivery and deployment processes.

Responsibilities:

Project Management: Lead and manage the end-to-end lifecycle of multiple projects within the MFC money management team, ensuring timely delivery and specified quality outcomes.

Benefits Management: Ensure that the Business Case ROI remains relevant & updated. Forecast and track benefit(s), ensuring that epic delivery is linked to the company OKRs.

Team Leadership: Lead cross-functional teams, providing guidance, motivation, and support to ensure collaboration and achievement of epics. Ensure that the team is aligned and focused on outcomes.

Stakeholder Engagement: Establish and maintain effective relationships and communication with stakeholders, ensuring their needs and expectations are understood, managed and addressed.

Budget Management: Manage project budgets, perform accurate forecasting, track expenses, and ensure that the allocated budget is utilised effectively and efficiently.

Risk & Issue Management: Identify potential risks & issues and develop mitigation strategies to ensure successful project delivery.

Quality Assurance: Implement and monitor quality control measures to guarantee the delivery of high-quality outcomes.

Reporting and Documentation: Prepare high-quality reports, documentation, and presentations as required for relevant meetings, forums and stakeholders.

Dependency Management: Identifies dependencies and inter-dependencies between projects and actively manages these.

Continuous Improvement: Evaluate project effectiveness, identify areas for improvement, and implement enhancements to optimise outcomes.

Capacity management: Ensure adequate capacity for the required Epic delivery.

Vendor Management: May be required to manage 3rd party vendors together with their respective service delivery and standards.

Operational & Business readiness: Ensures that all organisational elements of the programme are addressed, integrated and handed over to the relevant Business Owner

Key Requirements:

Essential: Familiarity with both traditional and agile project management tools and frameworks

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to comprehend information in verbal and written communication.

Ability to operate in a highly pressured and ambiguous environment.

Ability to build and maintain a healthy, collaborative and productive team culture.

Exceptional interpersonal and relationship-building skills to foster collaboration across teams.

Strong leadership and team management abilities, with the capacity to inspire and motivate teams toward common goals.

Ability to adapt to changing priorities and thrive in a dynamic environment.

Relevant Project Management certification

Relevant Agile certification

3+ years’ experience in people leadership of a medium to large team

5+ years’ experience in Project Management

3+ years’ working experience in an Agile or SAFe environment

Desired Skills:

Agile

Managing Project Budgets

Software Project Management

Project Contract Management

PRINCE2

PMP

Project resources

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

