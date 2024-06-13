SKA Mid – Senior Data Analyst at NRF National Research Foundation – Western Cape Observatory

Postion Summary:

The Senior Data Analyst will be responsible for the development of operator procedures and documentation, and for the mentoring and training of the data analyst/operators under their supervision.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage performance of data analyst/operator teamPlay a leading role in the designing and documenting of operating procedures for SKAOConduct, monitor and calibrate astronomical observations and use appropriate computing resources towards successful operation of the telescope arrayUndertake quality assurance of dataSupport communication between engineering and technical staff and scientific stakeholders

Minimum Qualification:

Honours Degree / Post Graduate Qualification / Professional Qualification / NQF 8

Minimum Experience:

4-5 years

MSc in physics, astronomy or related discipline, coupled with 4 years experience in a technical or scientific environment

ORBSc (Hons) in physics, astronomy or related discipline, coupled with 5 years experience in a technical or scientific environment

Experience:

Knowledge:

Experience in leading a teamPrinciples of radio astronomy and interferometric calibrationRadio astronomy reduction softwareControl and monitoring systemsScientific computing in python

Additional Notes:

Skills/Ability/CompetenciesRelated Skills:Linux operating systemsControl and monitoring softwareTechnical report writingData analysisExtreme Importance (Essential): Domain knowledge: Experience in radio astronomy observations and data reduction pipelinesHigh level analytical capability: Demonstrated problem-solving abilityTeamwork and collaboration: Cooperates with others to achieve organisational objectives and may share team resources to do thisWell-developed verbal and written communication skills in English. Documentation: Aptitude to contribute to the definition and development of operational procedures, monitoring dashboards and documentation. Rigor in maintaining reports and [URL Removed] computing: Understanding of software development and data analysis using Python, C or C++ in Linux environmentResource Management/Leadership: Provides leadership that fosters an environment that encourages new ideas and provides support for the development of emerging skills. Creates trust by displaying consistency, understanding, integrity and patience and plans, seeks, allocates and monitors resources to achieve [URL Removed] and Problem Solving: Anticipates and manages problems in ambiguous situations. Develops and selects an appropriate course of action and provides for contingencies. Evaluates, interprets and integrates complex bodies of information and draws logical conclusions, synthesises proposals and defends options with reasoned [URL Removed] diversity and inclusivity: An awareness of, and commitment to, equitable practices, including accessibility, to facilitate broad access to the ObservatoryMust be able to work on a 24/7 rotational basis, including weekends and public holidaysDesirable: Aptitude to control and operate a scientific research facility including familiarity with monitoring, controlling, and schedulingDemonstrated ability to work and cope under pressure in time sensitive environments with multiple prioritiesFamiliarity with SAFE or Agile code development practicesAdditional Notes: Organisational ValuesThe SKA-Mid Senior Data Analyst will be expected to demonstrate the SARAO and SKAO’s values, and to work actively to instil those behaviours in all SKA-Mid staff in South [URL Removed] values are:1. Diversity and Inclusion 2. Excellence3. Collaboration4. Creativity and Innovation5. SustainabilitySARAO’s values are:1. Passion for Excellence2. World-class service3. People-centered4. Respect5. Integrity and Ethics6. AccountabilityBoth SARAO and SKAO value and respect difference and are committed to building an inclusive culture by creating an environment where you can balance a successful career with your commitments and interests outside of work. We believe that you will do your best at work if you have a work / life balance. Some roles lend themselves to flexible options more than others, so if this is important to you, please raise this during your interview, as we are open to discussing flexible working opportunities during the hiring [URL Removed] NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) (wwww.nrf.ac.za) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities. The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) (www.sarao.ac.za) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours. The Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) (www.skao.int) is a next-generation global radio-astronomy facility that will revolutionise our understanding of the Universe and the laws of fundamental physics. It is one observatory with two telescopes – SKA-Mid in South Africa and SKA-Low in Western Australia. South Africa is a co-host member of the SKAO, an intergovernmental organisation headquartered at Jodrell Bank (near Manchester in the United Kingdom) responsible for SKAO construction and operations globally.

