Software Architect at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client is a highly successful international software development house specialising in telecommunications and payment gateways. With two decades of proven success and remarkable growth, they offer an exceptional training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile enthusiasts, highly qualified, with a shared goal of continuous improvement. This is a flat organisational structure where participation and opinions are valued. Individuality is encouraged, providing an ideal environment for ambitious individuals to accelerate their career growth.

What you will be doing:

Innovate software solutions with cutting-edge technology.

Translate business needs into architectural designs.

Lead and mentor teams to deliver high-quality products.

Recommend tools and processes for optimal outcomes.

Foster collaboration and effective communication among stakeholders.

Ensure software meets performance, security, and compliance standards.

Document decisions and drive continuous improvement.

Navigate technical challenges and provide strategic guidance.

Keep stakeholders informed and involved throughout the process.

Cultivate a culture of innovation and excellence in software development.

What you need:

Relative tertiary qualification would be beneficial

8+ years of relevant experience.

Proficient in designing scalable Java web applications.

Experience with Postgres, MongoDB databases.

Familiarity with tools like GitHub, Jenkins, Jira.

Agile methodologies experience.

Added advantage:

Cloud platform experience (AWS, Google Cloud, OCI).



Knowledge of Microservices, Big Data, Oracle.



Skills in JavaScript, React, Spring, Docker.

Strong time management, leadership, and problem-solving.

Analytical thinker with creative problem-solving.

Excellent communication skills.

Ability to multitask and work independently.

Willingness to train and mentor colleagues.

Expertise in Software Architect Framework, documentation, requirement analysis, and communication.

