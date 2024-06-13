Systems Administrator – Remote Remote

System Administrator
- First point of contact for user incidents and requests
- Managing tickets via ITSM platform
- Provide IT support to all users within the business
- User setup and configuration
- Workstation setup and deployment
- Ensure that user data backup solution is functional and user data is protected
- IT compliance – adhere to IT policies and procedures
- Maintain and update documentation of configurations
- Multi-function printer support
Minimum Requirements:
- Comptia A+
- N+; MCSE
- Cisco CCIP
- MS office 2016 and up
- MS AD
- Google Workspace
Desired Skills:
- System Administrator
- Cisco CCIP
- Comptia A+