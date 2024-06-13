Systems Administrator – Remote Remote

System Administrator

First point of contact for user incidents and requests

Managing tickets via ITSM platform

Provide IT support to all users within the business

User setup and configuration

Workstation setup and deployment

Ensure that user data backup solution is functional and user data is protected

IT compliance – adhere to IT policies and procedures

Maintain and update documentation of configurations

Multi-function printer support

Minimum Requirements:

Comptia A+

N+; MCSE

Cisco CCIP

MS office 2016 and up

MS AD

Google Workspace

