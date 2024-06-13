Test Automation Engineer (Advanced) 2581 TT

Design and implement a robust test automation framework utilising diverse architectural approaches including Behaviour-Driven Development (BDD), Page Object Model (POM), Test-Driven Development (TDD), as well as modular and hybrid architectures
Design and execute testcases of new commercial off the shelf Codebeamer versions, testing of configurations and testing of the client’s specific plugins
Document and report test results
Collaborate with team, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model
Interpretation of Testing Results and logging and tracking of Defects on JIRA
Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration, performance and load testing and security testing using industry standard tools, fit for purpose
Integrate automation testing at various stages of the build and deploy pipeline for development, regression & release cycles. Working with the feature teams to build up disposable test environments
Overall management and maintenance and preparation of test data
Coordination between development and support environments
Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated and/or manual testing
Independently analyse, design as well as develop medium, complex testing components required for Automation
Perform continuous quality analysis and provide internal tools to help ensure that quality of the products we ship to customers are of the highest standard
Establish, implement, and evolve the formal QA processes to ensure that the group is using industry accepted standard methodologies
Design and develop the testing infrastructure i.e., testing tools, test frameworks, test reporting mechanisms to test software and services, applying NoOps principles
Integrate the testing infrastructure with the continuous integration and continuous deployment systems to ensure all the tools, services developed are accurately tested and meet the quality goals
Stay knowledgeable of new testing tools and strategies and evaluate the technologies to incorporate into the projects
Ability to work interdependently as well in a team and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
Willingness to be part of an interdisciplinary DevOps team and to learn and take on tasks from other areas of the team
Minimum Requirements:
SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications/Experience:
Relevant IT Degree
3 years plus in a test automation role, more than 5 year’s total experience in software development
ISTQB Certification (Advantageous)
Essential Skills Requirements:
Testing and Ops Tools: Selenium, Cucumber, XRay, REST-Assured, Soap-UI, Postman GitHub Advanced Security, Burp Suite, Contrast Assess, Grafana k6, Karate, TestNG, Prometheus, Grafana, ELK/EFK, Logstash / Influx DB, Maven, JMeter or Gatling
Languages: Java, JavaScript, Python (Django)
CI/CD: GitHub Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines using GitHub Actions
Databases: SQL Language
Tools: Jira, Confluence
Infrastructure: AZURE cloud
Automate front end (Web), back end (API) and integration
Test data management
Performance, security and load testing
Evaluate test scenarios
Execute manual tests
Document test cases
Write/maintain test scripts
Document test results
Report test results
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
DevOps experience:
- Java Programming, Spring Boot
- API development
- Ops Service Management
- IAM
Business Analysis:
- Requirements gathering, elicitation, documentation
- Business process modelling, data modelling
IT Architecture:
- Cloud Architecture, On-prem/hybrid
Cloud/Infrastructure:
- Ansible/Chef, Kubernetes, Terraform, FINOPS
Requirements management tools:
- Codebeamer
