Test Automation Engineer (Advanced) 2581 TT

Design and implement a robust test automation framework utilising diverse architectural approaches including Behaviour-Driven Development (BDD), Page Object Model (POM), Test-Driven Development (TDD), as well as modular and hybrid architectures

Design and execute testcases of new commercial off the shelf Codebeamer versions, testing of configurations and testing of the client’s specific plugins

Document and report test results

Collaborate with team, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model

Interpretation of Testing Results and logging and tracking of Defects on JIRA

Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration, performance and load testing and security testing using industry standard tools, fit for purpose

Integrate automation testing at various stages of the build and deploy pipeline for development, regression & release cycles. Working with the feature teams to build up disposable test environments

Overall management and maintenance and preparation of test data

Coordination between development and support environments

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated and/or manual testing

Independently analyse, design as well as develop medium, complex testing components required for Automation

Perform continuous quality analysis and provide internal tools to help ensure that quality of the products we ship to customers are of the highest standard

Establish, implement, and evolve the formal QA processes to ensure that the group is using industry accepted standard methodologies

Design and develop the testing infrastructure i.e., testing tools, test frameworks, test reporting mechanisms to test software and services, applying NoOps principles

Integrate the testing infrastructure with the continuous integration and continuous deployment systems to ensure all the tools, services developed are accurately tested and meet the quality goals

Stay knowledgeable of new testing tools and strategies and evaluate the technologies to incorporate into the projects

Ability to work interdependently as well in a team and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Willingness to be part of an interdisciplinary DevOps team and to learn and take on tasks from other areas of the team

Minimum Requirements:

SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant IT Degree

3 years plus in a test automation role, more than 5 year’s total experience in software development

ISTQB Certification (Advantageous)

Essential Skills Requirements:

Testing and Ops Tools: Selenium, Cucumber, XRay, REST-Assured, Soap-UI, Postman GitHub Advanced Security, Burp Suite, Contrast Assess, Grafana k6, Karate, TestNG, Prometheus, Grafana, ELK/EFK, Logstash / Influx DB, Maven, JMeter or Gatling

Languages: Java, JavaScript, Python (Django)

CI/CD: GitHub Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines using GitHub Actions

Databases: SQL Language

Tools: Jira, Confluence

Infrastructure: AZURE cloud

Automate front end (Web), back end (API) and integration

Test data management

Performance, security and load testing

Evaluate test scenarios

Execute manual tests

Document test cases

Write/maintain test scripts

Document test results

Report test results

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

DevOps experience:

Java Programming, Spring Boot

API development

Ops Service Management

IAM

Business Analysis:

Requirements gathering, elicitation, documentation

Business process modelling, data modelling

IT Architecture:

Cloud Architecture, On-prem/hybrid

Cloud/Infrastructure:

Ansible/Chef, Kubernetes, Terraform, FINOPS

Requirements management tools:

Codebeamer

Desired Skills:

Testing and Ops Tools

Languages

CI/CD

