AWCape partners with Flowgear

Sage Platinum Business Partner AWCape has announced a strategic partnership with Flowgear, a provider of integration and automation tools.

Flowgear provides the .NET platform that allows businesses to simplify and accelerate app-to-app integrations without the need for coding. With over 200 pre-built connectors and reusable workflows, Flowgear’s low-code integration platform enables rapid and affordable integration of applications, services, APIs, and databases. Flowgear’s iPaaS (integration platform as a service) provides multiple deployment options, making it an ideal solution for both cloud and on-premise environments.

The partnership between AWCape and Flowgear will empower businesses to increase efficiency and reduce costs by integrating their diverse applications seamlessly. Companies can now overcome data silos, automate repetitive processes, and achieve higher productivity and profitability through Flowgear’s robust integration solutions.

Jeff Ryan, MD of AWCape, says: “We are excited to partner with Flowgear. This collaboration will allow us to offer our clients state-of-the-art integration and automation solutions that enhance operational efficiency and drive growth. By combining our expertise in Sage solutions with Flowgear’s innovative platform, we are poised to deliver exceptional value to our customers.

“Over the years, our team of experts have done numerous system integrations,” he adds. “This is because most business processes extend across multiple systems. We know first-hand how complex and intricate these integrations can be and how long it can take to do this through custom development. Flowgear makes this easy and scalable. This helps our customers to rapidly automate their manual system integration processes which allows them to focus on the stuff that truly matters – running and growing their business.

“One of the standout features of Flowgear is the seamless integration with Netcash for payments. This integration allows businesses to process payments directly from their financial systems, streamlining financial operations and improving cash flow management.”

Anthony Miller, business development director at Flowgear, comments: “Modern businesses depend heavily on an increasing array of apps, systems and services to operate efficiently and grow their businesses but sharing data between them is one of the biggest challenges facing IT today.

“We are eager to work together with AWCape to help businesses automate their processes and improve their operational efficiency. This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to bring advanced integration capabilities to a wider market.”