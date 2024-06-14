Business Analyst [Legal Sector] – Gauteng Centurion

We are seeking a detail-oriented Business Analyst to join our esteemed legal institution in Pretoria to join our newly established department.

The ideal candidate will excel in analyzing business processes and translating them into actionable technical and functional specifications.

This role is crucial in providing strategic technology advisory services and ensuring the effective implementation of projects.

KEY DUTIES:

Develop project rationale and perform scoping assessments to determine feasibility of projects.

Highlight / identify gaps in existing functionality and review requirements with stakeholders.

Develop a comprehensive requirement specification that will determine the estimate of cost, time and resources to deploy solutions.

Liaise with the service development team to suggest a high-level functional solution.

Develop project estimates & complete financial model (costs, savings, revenue opportunities, investment horizon, etc).

Ensure that relevant stakeholders are involved in specification of new services and/or major upgrades to existing services.

FOCUS & RESULT AREAS:

Strategy development.

Project Planning and Implementation support.

Stakeholder management.

Technical Specification Support.

SUPPORT PROCESSSES:

Business Requirements Development.

Strategy Development and Implementation.

Business Monitoring.

Business Improvement Advisory Service.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant BCom degree (IT)

BABOK Certification

Six Sigma Certification

4+ years of experience in analysis.

Experience in analysing and breaking down problems and information using structured frameworks and methodologies.

Analytical thinking abilities and client facing communication skills.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Legal

IT

BABOK

Frameworks

Information Technology

Strategy Development

Learn more/Apply for this position