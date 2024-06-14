C# Developer (Fully Remote) – Gauteng Sandton

Fully Remote! Candidates can work from anywhere in South Africa

Software Developer to join our dynamic team to assist with ongoing maintenance of existing products and to participate in the development of new, exciting and enhanced products and solutions for the HR industry. This is a great opportunity to join an exciting company. This role is diverse, challenging, and interesting. This role offers excellent career growth opportunities as well as lucrative incentives and benefits.

This position requires an individual who is able to develop new solutions and enhance existing SAAS products.

Responsibilities:

Development of software products;

Maintenance on existing systems;

System testing;

Creating and maintaining system documentation/technical specifications;

Understanding business requirement documents, project scopes and specifications.

Qualifications and Experince:

A tertiary qualification would be preferred;

2+ years programming experience;

Motivated team worker and self-starter;

Knowledge of corporate HR processes would be beneficial but not essential;

Knowledge and experience developing with: HTML, CSS, C#, MVC, ASP.NET 4.0/4.5 and above, SQL Server 2016+, AWS EC2 with a focus on ROS;

Experience with Plinq, Interfaces and Web API’s advantageous;

Exposure to AI integration advantageous;

2+ years experience with AWS environments;

Experience with Mobile optimisation;

Excellent documentation skills;

We are looking for people who are:

Ambitious team players, but can work independently;

Courageous and passionate;

Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;

Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;

Dynamic and progressive in their thinking;

Ethical and responsible;

Desired Skills:

C#

Cloud

MVC

Asp.Net

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We are a dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal opportunity employer.

Our clients operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services, manufacturing, fast moving consumer goods, and recruitment throughout Africa and the Middle East.

Our service offering includes project management, software implementation, product development across various platforms, and including e-commerce solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position