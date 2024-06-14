Consistent growth for SASE market

The Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market experienced a remarkable 23% revenue growth in 1Q 2024, marking its seventeenth consecutive quarter of over 20% growth, according to a recently-published report from Dell’Oro Group.

This sustained increase underscores the ongoing shift towards SASE solutions as enterprises prioritize mobile- and cloud-first environments.

Revenue growth eclipsing 20% in both the Security Service Edge (SSE) and SD-WAN segments is a significant driver of this trend, as enterprises seek comprehensive solutions to enhance security and streamline network management in a digital-first world.

“Enterprises worldwide are increasingly leaning towards comprehensive SASE solutions to address the complexities of remote work and cloud integration,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior research director: enterprise networking and security at Dell’Oro Group. “Our latest report indicates that this trend is persisting, driven by the need for integrated and scalable secure network frameworks.”

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2024 SASE and SD-WAN Quarterly Report:

* The global SASE market, combining SD-WAN and SSE technologies, again topped $2-billion for the fourth consecutive quarter, showcasing a 235 growth rate.

* North America remained the largest revenue contributor, accounting for over half of the global market. However, regions like EMEA and APAC exhibited faster growth rates, signaling broader global enterprise adoption of SASE solutions.

* Single-vendor SASE solutions dominated the market, representing 80% of the total SASE revenue, bolstered by Zscaler’s recent entry into the SD-WAN market.

* The unified SASE market continues to appeal to the mid-market with its simplified networking and security integration as evidenced by Cato Networks’ 48% revenue growth.

* Zscaler remained the overall SASE revenue leader and extended its share to become only the second SASE vendor with 20% or more revenue share since Cisco in 3Q 2019.

* SSE revenue grew by 24% year-over-year, its lowest-ever growth rate. However, key players like Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and Netskope saw a combined revenue rise of 38% year-over-year, reflecting strong customer demand for comprehensive security solutions.