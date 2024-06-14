Data Engineer – Remote Remote

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Data Engineer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing / What we are looking for:

Data Engineer skill is required to enable the data lifecycle within EDS, namely the ability to integrate data between source system (golden/trusted) and the target database (LOB), hence provide good quality data by applying the necessary framework/s and governance to whomever may require it (BI and advanced analytics).

Experience, Knowledge and Understanding of:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

5 years experience as a Data Analyst

Data warehousing concepts is advantageous.

Ab Initio development experience (on-prem and cloud) is essential.

Azure Cloud – Azure Data Factory is advantageous.

Agile working approach essential

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

