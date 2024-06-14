Enterprise Architect

Our client based in Centurion seeks an Enterprise Architect responsible for setting the overall standards and direction of architecture within the IT organization’s applications domain, as well as contributing to Enterprise Architecture Development. Permanent on-site position (Option to move to Hybrid later on).

Qualifications, Knowledge, Skills & Experience:

BSc – Computer Science / Information Management

TOGAF Certification

ITIL Certification

Microsoft Certified – Azure Solutions Architect

Proven architecture modelling skills.

Good understanding of the application architecture standards and components

10+ years of experience in architecture design, application development and project management

Key responsibilities:

Ensure publication and communication of Enterprise Architecture (EA) blueprints across organization.

Define how the different application components will need to interact.

Define and maintain application architecture standards required to operationalize business needs for a new service.

Support project teams during the design phase.

Ensure the application design at project/program level is aligned with the application architecture standards.

Key responsibilities:

enterprise architect

TOGAF

ITIL

BSc

Microsoft

AZURE

application architecture

