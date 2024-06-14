Full Stack Developer

Jun 14, 2024

Our client in the Wholesale and Distribution industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is seeking to employ an experienced Full Stack Developer.

To secure; proficiency in C#, SQL, and optionally PHP, with experience in Flutter considered a plus.

An exciting career opportunity awaits you!
Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field.
  • Proficiency in C#, SQL, and optionally PHP, with experience in Flutter considered a plus.
  • Familiarity with Test-Driven Development principles and the ability to write functional tests to ensure code reliability.
  • Bring in DevOps best practices to streamline processes and fast-track our projects.
  • Mentor other team members on technical issues, sharing knowledge and fostering growth.

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

  • Maintain applications and provide technical support.
  • Lead the development of applications from concept to deployment across our nationwide branches.
  • Architect and design scalable, maintainable, and efficient solutions that meet project requirements.
  • Drive the adoption of DevOps best practices to streamline development and deployment processes.
  • Participate in code reviews.
  • Write high-quality, reusable, well-documented, and efficient code, and related test scripts.
  • Provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior developers, fostering their growth and development.
  • Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure project success and alignment with business objectives.
  • Analyze data to generate actionable insights and drive Crush deadlines with accurate estimates and timely feature deliveries.
  • Embrace the agile groove and best practices to keep the code flowing smoothly.
  • Keep the software story alive with clear documentation.

Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • applications
  • C#
  • PHP
  • SQL
  • code
  • flutter
  • software

