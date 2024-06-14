Full Stack Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Wholesale and Distribution industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is seeking to employ an experienced Full Stack Developer.



To secure; proficiency in C#, SQL, and optionally PHP, with experience in Flutter considered a plus.



An exciting career opportunity awaits you!

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field.

Proficiency in C#, SQL, and optionally PHP , with experience in Flutter considered a plus.

Familiarity with Test-Driven Development principles and the ability to write functional tests to ensure code reliability.

Bring in DevOps best practices to streamline processes and fast-track our projects.

Mentor other team members on technical issues, sharing knowledge and fostering growth.

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

Maintain applications and provide technical support.

Lead the development of applications from concept to deployment across our nationwide branches.

Architect and design scalable, maintainable, and efficient solutions that meet project requirements.

Drive the adoption of DevOps best practices to streamline development and deployment processes.

Participate in code reviews.

Write high-quality, reusable, well-documented, and efficient code, and related test scripts.

Provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior developers, fostering their growth and development.

Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure project success and alignment with business objectives.

Analyze data to generate actionable insights and drive Crush deadlines with accurate estimates and timely feature deliveries.

Embrace the agile groove and best practices to keep the code flowing smoothly.

Keep the software story alive with clear documentation.

Desired Skills:

applications

C#

PHP

SQL

code

flutter

software

