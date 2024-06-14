We are looking for a senior Full-Stack PHP Developer to join our client’s team!
Key Requirements
- Requirements: Min 5-7 years PHP coding experience.
- Proficiency in:
- MSSQL,
- CSS,
- HTML,
- jQuery,
- JavaScript,
- Frameworks (e.g., Symphony/ Laravel) with both Front & Back-end experience crucial.
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- MSSQL
- Javascript
- HTML
- PHP