Full-Stack PHP Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

We are looking for a senior Full-Stack PHP Developer to join our client’s team!

Key Requirements

Requirements: Min 5-7 years PHP coding experience.

Proficiency in:

MSSQL,

CSS,

HTML,

jQuery,

JavaScript,

Frameworks (e.g., Symphony/ Laravel) with both Front & Back-end experience crucial.

