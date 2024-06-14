IT Business Analyst

Our client based in Centurion seeks an IT Business Analyst proficient in analyzing business processes. This role involves translating business requirements into technical/functional specifications for technology implementation and providing technology and strategy advisory service. This is a permanent, on-site position. (Option to move to Hybrid later on).

Qualifications, Knowledge, Skills & Experience

Relevant BCom degree

BABOK Certification

Six Sigma Certification

Experience in analysing and breaking down problems and information using structured frameworks and methodologies.

Analytical thinking abilities and client facing communication

Business focus

4+ years of experience

Key performance areas for Business Analyst:



Perform scoping assessments to determine feasibility of projects.

Highlight / identify gaps in existing functionality and review requirements with stakeholders.

Develop project estimates & complete financial model (costs, savings, revenue opportunities, investment horizon, etc).

Liaise with the service development team to suggest a high-level functional solution.

Develop a comprehensive requirement specification that will determine the estimate of cost, time, and resources to deploy solutions.

Ensure that relevant stakeholders are involved in specification of new services and/or major upgrades to existing services.

Technical Specification

Business Requirements

Strategy Development and

Business

Business Improvement Advisory





