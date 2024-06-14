IT Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Our client based in Centurion seeks an IT Business Analyst proficient in analyzing business processes. This role involves translating business requirements into technical/functional specifications for technology implementation and providing technology and strategy advisory service. This is a permanent, on-site position. (Option to move to Hybrid later on).
Qualifications, Knowledge, Skills & Experience
- Relevant BCom degree
- BABOK Certification
- Six Sigma Certification
- Experience in analysing and breaking down problems and information using structured frameworks and methodologies.
- Analytical thinking abilities and client facing communication
- Business focus
- 4+ years of experience
Key performance areas for Business Analyst:
- Perform scoping assessments to determine feasibility of projects.
- Highlight / identify gaps in existing functionality and review requirements with stakeholders.
- Develop project estimates & complete financial model (costs, savings, revenue opportunities, investment horizon, etc).
- Liaise with the service development team to suggest a high-level functional solution.
- Develop a comprehensive requirement specification that will determine the estimate of cost, time, and resources to deploy solutions.
- Ensure that relevant stakeholders are involved in specification of new services and/or major upgrades to existing services.
- Technical Specification
- Business Requirements
- Strategy Development and
- Business
- Business Improvement Advisory
