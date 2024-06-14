IT Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 14, 2024

Our client based in Centurion seeks an IT Business Analyst proficient in analyzing business processes. This role involves translating business requirements into technical/functional specifications for technology implementation and providing technology and strategy advisory service. This is a permanent, on-site position. (Option to move to Hybrid later on).
Qualifications, Knowledge, Skills & Experience

  • Relevant BCom degree
  • BABOK Certification
  • Six Sigma Certification
  • Experience in analysing and breaking down problems and information using structured frameworks and methodologies.
  • Analytical thinking abilities and client facing communication
  • Business focus
  • 4+ years of experience

Key performance areas for Business Analyst:

  • Perform scoping assessments to determine feasibility of projects.
  • Highlight / identify gaps in existing functionality and review requirements with stakeholders.
  • Develop project estimates & complete financial model (costs, savings, revenue opportunities, investment horizon, etc).
  • Liaise with the service development team to suggest a high-level functional solution.
  • Develop a comprehensive requirement specification that will determine the estimate of cost, time, and resources to deploy solutions.
  • Ensure that relevant stakeholders are involved in specification of new services and/or major upgrades to existing services.
  • Technical Specification
  • Business Requirements
  • Strategy Development and
  • Business
  • Business Improvement Advisory


Desired Skills:

  • IT Business Analyst
  • Technical Specification
  • BCom Degree
  • BABOK
  • Six Sigma
  • methodologies

