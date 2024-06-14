IT Enterprise Architect [Legal Sector]

We are seeking a highly skilled individual with 10 Years Experience to oversee the overall standards and direction of architecture within our clients IT organization’s applications domain.

This role involves defining and maintaining application architecture standards to meet the operational needs of a new service.

You will define the interactions between different application components and ensure that project and program-level designs align with these standards. Additionally, you will be responsible for the publication and communication of Enterprise Architecture (EA) blueprints across the organization and provide support to project teams during the design phase.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Define and maintain application architecture standards required to operationalise business needs for a new service.

Define how the different application components will need to interact.

Ensure the application design at project/ programme level is aligned with the application architecture standards.

Ensure publication and communication of Enterprise Architecture (EA) blueprints across organization.

Support project teams during the design phase.

KEY MEASUREMENTS & RESULTS: FOCUS POINTS:

Enterprise architecture standards are in place and fits within the existing ecosystem of ICT to support business processes.

SUPPORTED KEY PROCESSES:

Enterprise Architecture Development

REQUIREMENTS:

BSc – Computer Science / Information Management

TOGAF Certification

ITIL Certification

Microsoft Certified – Azure Solutions Architect

Proven architecture modelling skills.

Good understanding of the application architecture standards and components.

10+ years of experience in architecture design, application development and project management.

Desired Skills:

Enterprise Architect

IT Architect

ITIL Certified

TOGAF Certified

Azure Solutions Architect

Legal

