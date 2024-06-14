Product Management / Technical Administrator – GRADUATE / STUDENT – Midrand Campus – Gauteng Midrand

GRADUATE

Purpose of the job is to assist the Product Management team with daily functions including updates to Solution costing templates, OEM pricing updates, New Solution research and Marketing exposure activities.

Talent Management and Development:

Personal development in line with Jasco Product Management functional tasks.

Ensure that all administration such as annual leave, sick leave, time sheets, overtime and expense

claims are authorised and approved in line with Jasco Group Policies.

Complete annual staff satisfaction surveys.

Complete annual staff performance appraisals and assessments.

Complete and update development plans annually.

Stakeholders (Internal and External):

Foster and improve customer relationships.

Foster and improve internal staff relationships.

Operational Performance:

Upholding strict and effective SHEQ (including ISO 9001) measures within the business ensuring that all work meets the requirements of relevant legislation and Jasco Group Policies in this

regard at all times.

Complete timesheets weekly and accurately.

Ensure that if there are internal or external escalations that the escalations happen as quickly as possible and with all relevant information.

Growth and Profitability:

Achieve growth targets (Order Entry, Turnover, Gross Margin and PBIT) for the business.

Identify where cost savings can be implemented.

Partnerships assistance:

Support partner and supplier relationships by ensuring that all partnership administration functions are completed.

Assist the Sales and Pre-sales teams by gathering information from partners in support of customer solutions.

Handle queries from partners, assist where necessary and liaise with team members to ensure that queries are dealt with efficiently and expediently.

Monitor and report on company’s performance to ensure that company maintains partnership levels at the highest feasible level that delivers commercial value for JE.

Assist in partner systems and processes in support of achieving company targets for Order Entry, Turnover, Gross Margin and PBIT.

Ensure that all actions and activities relating to partners are to the best interest of company at all times.

Assist with the research of New Products / Solutions which form part of the product management domain

Business template/s assistance:

Assist the Product Management team with the periodic updates and changes to the set of templates in use within the Intelligent Solutions business unit This will include but not be limited

to assisting with the following tasks:

Updating and maintaining the various costing templates as used by the Pre-Sales teams

Updating and maintaining the various proposal templates as used by the Sales teams

Updating and maintaining the various Service Level Agreement (SLA) templates as used by the Sales and/or Support teams

Approval and release of the above mentioned via the correct processes

Market exposure activities:

Assist the Product Management team with the planning and execution of an effective market exposure plan that effectively drives the generation of new revenue streams through:

Developing, executing and maintaining appropriate marketing initiatives to ensure the continued growth of the company and Enterprise brands, brand recognition, value proposition and service scope.

Ensuring continual market coverage and awareness generation through publication of newsletters, opinion pieces, though leadership articles, speaking engagements, PR activities, training sessions, partner collaboration activities and the like.

Developing, updating and maintaining a complete portfolio of sales and pre-sales collateral, including proposals, offer descriptions, brochures, case studies, presentations

Development of specific market vertical value propositions and messaging

Assist with enabling the various sales teams with knowledge, value propositions, marketing literature and customer engagements by scheduling and coordinating:

Product Training Sessions

iCase Studies

Contract Management:

Assist in ensuring that all OEM contracts, NDA’s and supplier agreements are available in the necessary repositories.

Minimum Requirements:

Degree, Diploma or National Diploma in applicable IT, technology or business fields

No previous work experience required – GRADUATE

Must be customer focused

Basic knowledge of office productivity tools

Must have very good written and verbal communication skills / presentation skills

Communicate courteously and effectively at all levels both inside the business and to customers

Exercise high degree self-discipline with a strong leaning towards accuracy and the performance of detail, demonstrating initiative and enthusiasm

Must have a blend of business and technical savvy

Requirements to show strong habits within the following areas:

Propensity to own

To simplify

Propensity for change

Team inclination

Self-Motivation

Problem Solving

Innovation

People Positive

Conflict Handling

Leadership

Desired Skills:

Degree / Diploma Computer Tech / Business

Driven Graduate

Self-Motivated

