Senior Angular Developer

We are seeking an experienced and skilled Senior Angular Developer to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing, testing, and maintaining robust, scalable, and efficient web applications using Angular. As a Senior Angular Developer, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement innovative solutions, ensuring the highest quality of code and a seamless user experience.

What you will do:

Develop, test, and maintain high-quality web applications using Angular.

Collaborate with product owners, designers, and other stakeholders to understand project requirements.

Provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior developers.

Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to coding standards.

Identify and address performance bottlenecks and optimize application performance.

Stay updated on industry trends and emerging technologies and incorporate them into the development process.

Your expertise:

Proven experience as a Lead to Senior Angular Developer or similar role

Strong proficiency in Angular with working experience in version 15 or above

Solid understanding of front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Experience with RESTful APIs and web services.

Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).

Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.

Strong communication and collaboration skills.

Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication skills, motivational, and interpersonal skills.

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.

Strong leadership and organizational abilities.

Build professional relationships with team and clients.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be a part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

