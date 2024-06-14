Senior D365 / MS Dynamics Project Manager – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior D365/ MS Dynamics Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Experience
- 10-15 years’ experience working in a project environment of which 5-6 years working with medium to high complexity projects
- Experience managing D365 / MS Dynamics projects
- Experience in the Financial Services industry is essential
- Formal Project Management certification from an accredited Project Management body (e.g. PMP, AMP, Prince2, MSP) – preferred
- Knowledge of project management methodologies, frameworks and best practices, as well as project management tools in a waterfall and agile context
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to meet deadlines / milestones
- Strong negotiation skills
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- D365
- MS Dynamics
- Project Management
- PMP
- AMP
- Prince2
- MSP
- Waterfall
- Frameworks
- Agile