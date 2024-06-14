Senior D365 / MS Dynamics Project Manager

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior D365/ MS Dynamics Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Experience

10-15 years’ experience working in a project environment of which 5-6 years working with medium to high complexity projects

Experience managing D365 / MS Dynamics projects

Experience in the Financial Services industry is essential

Formal Project Management certification from an accredited Project Management body (e.g. PMP, AMP, Prince2, MSP) – preferred

Knowledge of project management methodologies, frameworks and best practices, as well as project management tools in a waterfall and agile context

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to meet deadlines / milestones

Strong negotiation skills

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

D365

MS Dynamics

Project Management

PMP

AMP

Prince2

MSP

Waterfall

Frameworks

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position