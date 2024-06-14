Senior Enterprise Architect

Looking for an Enterprise Architect who will be responsible for the entire Organisation’s Enterprise strategy framework implementation, analysis, design, and integration of an organization’s complete information resources, including infrastructure, applications, and data.

Key Requirements

Matric

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems

Equivalent experience required TOGAF certification

8+ years’ experience in an Enterprise Architect

10+ years’ experience Solution Architect role

Knowledge of the relevant Information Technology governance and legislative framework (such as COBIT, ITIL, TOGAF, SDLC, ASAP, SOA)

Strong Microsoft Office productivity tools knowledge (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Atlassian and Jira knowledge (advantageous)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

