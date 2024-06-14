Senior Power Platform Developer (Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client represents more than just a corporate entity; it serves as a center for transformative concepts and digital innovations. Partnering with governmental bodies and enterprises, they endeavor to catalyze significant societal and economic advancements through technology. Currently, they are in search of a Senior Power Platform Developer to augment their team. The ideal candidate should possess a proven track record in developing on the Power Platform and be capable of seamlessly integrating into the team with minimal guidance. Low code development holds strategic importance for our client as they aspire to prioritize a low code-first approach. Proficiency in low code solutions, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Azure is highly desirable.

DUTIES:

Design and Develop:

Collaborate with stakeholders to design technical solutions using Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power BI.

Create custom (Power) applications that meet business needs, ensuring a delightful user experience.

Integrate data from various sources (e.g., SharePoint, Power BI) into Power Platform applications.

Automate business processes and workflows using Power Automate.

Develop data models and reports using Power BI for data visualization.

Test, debug, and troubleshoot Power Platform applications.

Document applications and processes for future reference and user training.

Stay up to date with the latest features and functionalities of the Power Platform.

Collaborate with business stakeholders, solution architects, and other developers to understand requirements and deliver solutions.

May provide training and support to end-users on Power Platform applications.

Integration and Automation:

Seamlessly integrate their systems using connectors.

Automate business processes to boost efficiency and productivity.

Security and Compliance:

Implement robust security measures to protect sensitive data.

Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations.

Troubleshooting and Support:

Diagnose and resolve issues related to the Power Platform.

Provide technical support to end users.

Collaboration and Innovation:

Work closely with app makers, solution architects, and IT administrators.

Innovate by exploring new features and best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Diploma or higher with the below skills or experience

Experience with low code solutions, Microsoft 635, and Microsoft Azure.

Passion for problem-solving and creating impactful solutions.

Proven experience with Microsoft Power Platform tools (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI) (required)

At least 5 years of experience as a Power Platform Developer

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills, motivational, and interpersonal skills.

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.

Build professional relationships with team and clients.

