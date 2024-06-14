Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Title: Senior Project Manager – D365/MS Dynamics Specialist

Location: Cape Town, South Africa (Hybrid Working Arrangement)

Contract Duration: 12 months

Overview:

We are seeking an experienced Senior Project Manager with a strong background in managing medium to high complexity projects within the Financial Services industry. The ideal candidate should have extensive experience with D365/MS Dynamics projects.

Key Responsibilities: (not limited to)

Lead and manage medium to high complexity projects within the Financial Services industry.

Oversee and manage D365/MS Dynamics projects, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget.

Apply project management methodologies, frameworks, and best practices to ensure successful project outcomes.

Utilize project management tools in both waterfall and agile contexts.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders, ensuring clear communication and alignment with project goals.

Negotiate with stakeholders and team members to ensure project milestones are met.

Monitor project progress and performance, addressing any issues or risks that arise.

Requirements:

Experience:

10-15 years of experience working in a project environment.

5-6 years of experience managing medium to high complexity projects.

Extensive experience in the Financial Services industry is essential.

Proven experience managing D365/MS Dynamics projects

Certifications:

Formal Project Management certification from an accredited Project Management body (e.g., PMP, AMP, Prince2, MSP) is preferred.

Skills:- In-depth knowledge of project management methodologies, frameworks, and best practices.- Proficiency in project management tools in both waterfall and agile contexts.- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.- Ability to meet deadlines and project milestones.- Strong negotiation skills.

Desired Skills:

D365

MS Dynamics

Project Manager

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

