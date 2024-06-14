Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jun 14, 2024

Title: Senior Project Manager – D365/MS Dynamics Specialist
Location: Cape Town, South Africa (Hybrid Working Arrangement)
Contract Duration: 12 months

Overview:
We are seeking an experienced Senior Project Manager with a strong background in managing medium to high complexity projects within the Financial Services industry. The ideal candidate should have extensive experience with D365/MS Dynamics projects.

Key Responsibilities: (not limited to)

  • Lead and manage medium to high complexity projects within the Financial Services industry.

  • Oversee and manage D365/MS Dynamics projects, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget.

  • Apply project management methodologies, frameworks, and best practices to ensure successful project outcomes.

  • Utilize project management tools in both waterfall and agile contexts.
  • Develop and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders, ensuring clear communication and alignment with project goals.
  • Negotiate with stakeholders and team members to ensure project milestones are met.
  • Monitor project progress and performance, addressing any issues or risks that arise.

Requirements:

Experience:

  • 10-15 years of experience working in a project environment.
  • 5-6 years of experience managing medium to high complexity projects.
  • Extensive experience in the Financial Services industry is essential.
  • Proven experience managing D365/MS Dynamics projects

Certifications:
Formal Project Management certification from an accredited Project Management body (e.g., PMP, AMP, Prince2, MSP) is preferred.

Skills:- In-depth knowledge of project management methodologies, frameworks, and best practices.- Proficiency in project management tools in both waterfall and agile contexts.- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.- Ability to meet deadlines and project milestones.- Strong negotiation skills.

Desired Skills:

  • D365
  • MS Dynamics
  • Project Manager

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position