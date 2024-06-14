Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Title: Senior Project Manager – D365/MS Dynamics Specialist
Location: Cape Town, South Africa (Hybrid Working Arrangement)
Contract Duration: 12 months
Overview:
We are seeking an experienced Senior Project Manager with a strong background in managing medium to high complexity projects within the Financial Services industry. The ideal candidate should have extensive experience with D365/MS Dynamics projects.
Key Responsibilities: (not limited to)
- Lead and manage medium to high complexity projects within the Financial Services industry.
-
Oversee and manage D365/MS Dynamics projects, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget.
-
Apply project management methodologies, frameworks, and best practices to ensure successful project outcomes.
- Utilize project management tools in both waterfall and agile contexts.
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders, ensuring clear communication and alignment with project goals.
- Negotiate with stakeholders and team members to ensure project milestones are met.
- Monitor project progress and performance, addressing any issues or risks that arise.
Requirements:
Experience:
- 10-15 years of experience working in a project environment.
- 5-6 years of experience managing medium to high complexity projects.
- Extensive experience in the Financial Services industry is essential.
- Proven experience managing D365/MS Dynamics projects
Certifications:
Formal Project Management certification from an accredited Project Management body (e.g., PMP, AMP, Prince2, MSP) is preferred.
Skills:- In-depth knowledge of project management methodologies, frameworks, and best practices.- Proficiency in project management tools in both waterfall and agile contexts.- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.- Ability to meet deadlines and project milestones.- Strong negotiation skills.
Desired Skills:
- D365
- MS Dynamics
- Project Manager
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years