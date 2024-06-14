Senior Systems Engineer
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Three (3) year Diploma / Degree qualification in an IT field.
- Formal Microsoft Security Certifications; MCSE.
- Min 5 years Systems Engineering experience.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Server administration – Active Directory, SCCM, SCOM and HP.
- ITIL certification will be an advantage.
- Knowledge of Microsoft 356 Backup software e.g. Veeam and patch deployments.
- Knowledge of Patch management and deployment via SCCM/SCOM.
- A proven ability to work under pressure.
- Root cause analysis and troubleshooting skills.
POSITION OUTPUTS
- To provide implementation, maintenance, and operational support of the company networks, including the LAN, WAN, VOIP and Telephone system technology infrastructure on an ongoing basis.
- Infrastructure planning – assist the infrastructure manager to design and implement short term and long term strategic and tactical plans to ensure systems infrastructure capacity meets existing and future requirements.
- To develop, administer, implement, maintain, optimise, and support all new and existing ICT systems and infrastructure.
- Ensure compliance to backup and patch management policy and procedures.
- Provide 2nd line technical support to all institutes.
- Ensure that all systems are secured and protected to all threats i.e. effective deployment of patches on all desktop, laptops, and servers.
- Monitoring of the IT infrastructure via Microsoft System Centre Operations Manager SCOM.
- Ensure installation, configuration, and monitoring of Antivirus in the ICT environment.
- Review security and backup procedures and processes for improvement.
- Ensure backups are executed as per the backup procedure and schedule.
- Ensure Disaster Recovery is implemented and tested in line with business continuity plans.
- Implement and maintain endpoint security, management i.e. AV and patch deployment.
- Ensure diagnosis and resolution of security incidents.
- Prepare technical reports.
Project Management:
- Participate and provide required technical inputs in active projects.
- Action assigned project tasks within the required timelines.
Product Development:
- Actively participate in our culture of continuous development and innovation by contributing ideas for new feature and functionality.
Operational:
- Write reports on security incidents.
- Participate in change control implementation
- Effective communication and reporting skills.
- Must be able to work in a Team Environment.
Desired Skills:
- IT
- MCSE
- ICT