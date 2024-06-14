Senior Systems Engineer – Gauteng Hatfield

Jun 14, 2024

Senior Systems Engineer

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Three (3) year Diploma / Degree qualification in an IT field.
  • Formal Microsoft Security Certifications; MCSE.
  • Min 5 years Systems Engineering experience.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Server administration – Active Directory, SCCM, SCOM and HP.
  • ITIL certification will be an advantage.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft 356 Backup software e.g. Veeam and patch deployments.
  • Knowledge of Patch management and deployment via SCCM/SCOM.
  • A proven ability to work under pressure.
  • Root cause analysis and troubleshooting skills.

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • To provide implementation, maintenance, and operational support of the company networks, including the LAN, WAN, VOIP and Telephone system technology infrastructure on an ongoing basis.
  • Infrastructure planning – assist the infrastructure manager to design and implement short term and long term strategic and tactical plans to ensure systems infrastructure capacity meets existing and future requirements.
  • To develop, administer, implement, maintain, optimise, and support all new and existing ICT systems and infrastructure.
  • Ensure compliance to backup and patch management policy and procedures.
  • Provide 2nd line technical support to all institutes.
  • Ensure that all systems are secured and protected to all threats i.e. effective deployment of patches on all desktop, laptops, and servers.
  • Monitoring of the IT infrastructure via Microsoft System Centre Operations Manager SCOM.
  • Ensure installation, configuration, and monitoring of Antivirus in the ICT environment.
  • Review security and backup procedures and processes for improvement.
  • Ensure backups are executed as per the backup procedure and schedule.
  • Ensure Disaster Recovery is implemented and tested in line with business continuity plans.
  • Implement and maintain endpoint security, management i.e. AV and patch deployment.
  • Ensure diagnosis and resolution of security incidents.
  • Prepare technical reports.

Project Management:

  • Participate and provide required technical inputs in active projects.
  • Action assigned project tasks within the required timelines.

Product Development:

  • Actively participate in our culture of continuous development and innovation by contributing ideas for new feature and functionality.

Operational:

  • Write reports on security incidents.
  • Participate in change control implementation
  • Effective communication and reporting skills.
  • Must be able to work in a Team Environment.

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • MCSE
  • ICT

