SKA Mid – Network Engineer at NRF National Research Foundation – Western Cape Cape Town

The SKA-Mid Network Engineer is responsible for the deployment, configuration and support of the networking infrastructure of the SKA-Mid Telescope and the Engineering Operations Centre (EOC). This position works alongside the SKAO’s Network Architect, Computing Infrastructure Lead, other domain specialists, project managers and system engineers to ensure the networks for the SKA Mid telescope are fit for purpose, providing the quality needed for a system that will have to last, and be continually developed for decades. (Work more with the local teams and the MID Engineer / Senior Engineer and the Local Operations Team with an availability target / KPI) They will also respond to calls and implement fixes and changes to the network according to organizational standards, processes and policies, as part of SKA-Mid Computing and Software Operations team.

Install, configure, change and maintain SKA-Mid networkParticipate in the acquisition of the SKA-Mid networks, their respective components, and servicesSupport the delivery of the array deliveries of the SKA Project in line with the Observatory objectivesPerform network and IT security establishment and maintenance duties

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

1-6 years

BTech/Degree/ Master’s/ PHD in Computer Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering, similar; or Information Technology

A BTech in Computer Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering, similar; or Information Technology coupled with 6 years’ relevant work experience; orBSc in Computer Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering, similar; or Information Technology coupled with 4 years’ relevant work experience;Master’s Degree in Computer Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering, similar; or Information Technology coupled with 3 years’ relevant work experience,PHD in Computer Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering, similar; or Information Technology coupled with 1 years’ relevant work experience

Relevant work experience is to include:-Working as a technical resource on network infrastructure-Experience in network operations and service support-Experience working with helpdesk as a support technician-Experience monitoring and responding proactively to network and IT issues-Experience monitoring, implementing and updating network security services-Experience working with virtual networks, namespace management-Experience interpreting and updating network designs

Data Centre EnvironmentSoftware defined

Networking systems,Zero trust networking principles,Long haul networking technologies

Automation,Cloud based security services,System Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and Syslog tools,Telemetry

Ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of stakeholders including gathering and distilling information and tailoring it appropriately for the target audience

Knowledge and background with IT Service Management disciplines and Frameworks such as ITIL and Change Management

Related Skills:Teamwork and Collaboration: Cooperates with others to achieve organisational objectives and may share team resources in order to do this. Collaborates with other teams as well as industry colleagues. Influence and Communication: Identifies critical stakeholders and influences them via an influential third party, for example through an established network, to gain support for sometimes contentious proposals/ideas. Resource Management/Leadership: Provides leadership that fosters an environment that encourages new ideas and provides support for the development of emerging skills. Creates trust by displaying consistency, understanding, integrity and patience. Plans, seeks, allocates and monitors resources to achieve outcomes. Judgement and Problem Solving: Anticipates and manages problems in ambiguous situations. Develops and selects an appropriate course of action and provides for contingencies. Evaluates, interprets and integrates complex bodies of information and draws logical conclusions, synthesises proposals and defends options with reasoned arguments. Independence: Assesses the risk and opportunity of identified strategies, options and actions. Overcomes problems and setbacks in achieving goals. Invariably includes consideration of value-added future impact on the bottom line when determining the optimal and efficient use of resources. Adaptability: Demonstrates flexibility in thinking and adapts to and manages the increasing rate of organisational change by adjusting strategies, goals and priorities and willingness to [URL Removed] Requirements:Extreme Importance (Essential):Networking SkillsAbility to create, interpret and modify detailed network diagramsAbility to analyse and design networks to workloadsNetwork troubleshooting skillsCISCO Networking ExperienceExperience planning, executing and closing network rollout projectsKnowledge of network routing and switchingNetwork Fault ResolutionIdentity and Access management, AD, DNS, LDAP, IP address management, [URL Removed] Importance (Desirable):CISCO IOS-XEMeraki Dashboard (Enterprise N/W)Networking requirements of High-performance computing environmentsLong haul WAN networking [URL Removed] latency Networking to support High Performance ComputingAbility to work independently without supervision, sometimes remotelyNetwork architectureSDN – Software defined. Networking systems,Zero trust networking principlesCloud based security services,Network Management CapabilitySystem Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and Syslog [URL Removed] ServicesKnowledge of major network providers and ISPs, their services and topologiesKnowledge and awareness of National, Regional and City level major network topologiesFamiliarity with Research Network infrastructure (NICIS, TENET)Organisational ValuesThe SKA-Mid Network Engineer will be expected to demonstrate the SARAO and SKAO’s values, and to work actively to instill those behaviours in all SKA-Mid staff in South [URL Removed] values are:1. Diversity and Inclusion2. Excellence3. Collaboration4. Creativity and Innovation5. SustainabilitySARAO’s values are:1. Passion for Excellence2. World-class service3. People-centred4. Respect5. Integrity and Ethics6. AccountabilityBoth SARAO and SKAO value and respect difference and are committed to building an inclusive culture by creating an environment where you can balance a successful career with your commitments and interests outside of work. We believe that you will do your best at work if you have a work / life balance. Some roles lend themselves to flexible options more than others, so if this is important to you, please raise this during your interview, as we are open to discussing flexible working opportunities during the hiring [URL Removed] NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

The National Research Foundation (NRF) (wwww.nrf.ac.za) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities. The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) (www.sarao.ac.za) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours. The Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) (www.skao.int) is a next-generation global radio-astronomy facility that will revolutionise our understanding of the Universe and the laws of fundamental physics. It is one observatory with two telescopes – SKA-Mid in South Africa and SKA-Low in Western Australia. South Africa is a co-host member of the SKAO, an intergovernmental organisation headquartered at Jodrell Bank (near Manchester in the United Kingdom) responsible for SKAO construction and operations globally.

