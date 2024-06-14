Software Developer – Mobile (Intermediate) – Gauteng Primrose

Software Developer – Mobile (Intermediate)

Elevate your career by joining a Software company that creates niche products!

If you are looking to grow your career and are in it for the long-run then this is the company for you. My client has been in business for 20 years and has seen phenomenal growth by being innovative and staying ahead of the game.

Whats on offer?



A culture of belonging

A salary based on what the individual will bring to the table.

Using cutting edge technology

Constant learning and growth

Qualifications:



Matric

An IT related degree would be an advantage.

Minimum requirements:



3- 5 years of similar experience

Flutter

net

Azure

SQL

Web-based development

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.



Desired Skills:

Mobile Developer

Software

Web Developments

Learn more/Apply for this position