IT Support Technician (Networks and Infrastructure) – Gauteng Centurion

Position open to all races.

Overview:

We are looking for a passionate and responsible individual to fulfil a Support Technician role, creating long-term, trusting relationships with our customers. The Support Technician’s role is to provide support to our customers in a remote capacity as well as onsite. The role looks for an individual that is passionate about technology that is consistently evolving. It requires an attitude of learning and improving one’s own knowledge base and experience to become a true ambassador of the company and the product.

Responsibilities:

Offer technical support to customers and internal staff through digital, remote, email and telephonic channels

Establishes and clarifies customer’s needs

Takes ownership for solving customer problems

Log all support calls through the company support ticketing system, as well as any updates to each support call

Offer basic training – operator training including

The ability to travel across Sub Saharan Africa at short notice

Support the internal team with Roadshows, Technology shootouts, proof of concepts

Qualifications and Experience:

Microsoft suite (Intermediate)

5 years’ work experience in technology field as support (essential)

Strong IT/Security technology support background (essential)

Advanced knowledge of networks and infrastructure (essential)

Experience in Video Surveillance systems (preferred)

Understanding of a support ticketing system process (advanced)

At least 3 years working with installing, configuring, commissioning and supporting complex systems

Matric Certificate

A+ certification

N+ certification

Experience in High end Video management systems (preferred).

MS Outlook (Intermediate)

MS Excel (Intermediate)

MS Word (Intermediate)

MS PowerPoint (Intermediate)

Valid Passport

Desired Skills:

It Support

Hardware troubleshooting

Hardware Installation

Networking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A leading software developer and electronics manufacturer specializing in video management software and AI solutions. With over 27 years of experience in security solutions, headquarters in South Africa, offices in Europe and the Middle East, and distributors in the USA, Australia, and Africa.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Group Life Assurance

Disability Cover

Funeral Plan

