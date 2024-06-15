PMO Manager [Certified Scrum Master]

We are looking for a dynamic professional to oversee project scoping and prioritization, ensuring the successful delivery of enterprise IT functions through accurate and timely reports and dashboards for better management insight and decision-making.

This role requires ownership of the enterprise IT reporting and dashboarding process, administration of all documentation, and maintenance of the project management tool, including user setup and creating group pages.

The candidate will liaise and collaborate with IT Leads to track and escalate activities, issues, and risks. PMP or Prince 2 certification is required, with a Certified Scrum Master (CSM) in Agile Project Management being advantageous.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

On a day-to-day basis, own the enterprise IT reporting/ dashboarding process to ensure that information is accurate and timely for executive decisioning.

Responsible for administration of all documentation & maintenance of project management tool (i.e. user set-up, creating group pages).

Liaise and collaborate with IT Leads to ensure that the activities, issues and risks are tracked and escalated.

Provide a single picture in accordance with agreed reporting practices of the status and performance of all enterprise IT functions.

Create and review content for various governance forums e.g. IT Board, Portfolio & Programme Management Committee.

Project scoping and prioritisation.

To coordinate the successful delivery of enterprise IT functions by providing reports/dashboards on progress to aid better management insight and decision-making.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor of Business Administration /MBA

PMP Certification /Prince 2

Certified Scrum Master (CSM) – Agile Project Management

Strong communication skills (written and oral) & interpersonal skills.

Data analysis skills.

8+ years of project experience.

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

PMP Certification

Project Manager

Agile Project Management

Prince 2

MBA

