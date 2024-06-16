Senior Systems Administrator

To support a multiuser computing environment and ensures continuous, optimal performance of IT services and support systems.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

o Bachelor’s Degree or Higher Diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science, or an appropriate Professional Certification.

o Advanced Excel user.

o Knowledge of, and Experience with, PowerBI and QlikSense will be an advantage.

o 3 years working experience in a technical support role

MINIMUM SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED

o Excellent problem-solving skills.

o Respond and work well under pressure.

o Ability to complete tasks timeously and work until the task is complete.

o Show initiative and ability to self-motivate and work alone frequently.

o Strong written and verbal communication skills in order to communicate technical information to non-technical employees within the business.

o Ability to identify improvement areas and understand how this function interacts with various stakeholders within the business and thus be proactive with initiating such projects.

o Understand the need for Disaster Recovery planning and system testing.

o Willing to travel nationally and cross-border (Namibia).

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

As a System Administrator for your area of responsibility, your functions will be as follows:

o To assist with managing IT infrastructure (server rooms, server software, switches, cabling, routers, firewalls, UPS, generators, cameras, etc.) and IT systems, ensuring that infrastructure (through vendors) is well maintained for efficient business operations and that the System Administration Plan is adhered to;

o To assist with updating end-user machines and all servers with the latest software patches, including antivirus, as well as third-party applications to ensure machine protection and that machines function optimally;

o To assist with managing the Organization’s backup solution, ensuring backups are made on time and routinely verifying the integrity of such backups by restoring backups on a weekly and monthly basis.

o Assist with the maintenance of the IT Access Control Plan to secure data at rest and in transit by effectively applying required security measures and constant monitoring to ensure the protection of data against internal and external security breaches

o Assist with the maintenance and control of the physical user access system to ensure optimal physical security at all times on an ongoing basis.

o Assist with the maintenance and management of the companies Acrive Directory implementation.

o Help maintain and manage the helpdesk for the support of end-user computing.

o After-hours support of the companies ICT Infrastructure and End Users.

Desired Skills:

Problem solving

work under pressure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The company manufactures polyurethane

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

