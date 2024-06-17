SAP Functional Consultant at Neem Digital – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job role -SAP Functional Consultant

Flexibility to travel to client offices in Johannesburg and Côte D’Ivoire will be required during key project stages.

Immediate joiners only with a maximum of 15 days’ notice.

Experience required- 5 to 8 years+

Introduction We are a leading consultancy with a global reach and a growing list of Blue Chip multinational clients.

This role requires an SAP expert with FICO, MM, MI, and MD experience and a track record of at least four full-cycle implementations.

The successful candidate will have strong technical, process, and functional knowledge of the listed modules. We require strong leadership and business engagement experience to join our team and meet immediate demand.

Responsibilities- The role will provide critical services to our Client, embarking on a significant carve-out divestiture. The requirement is to support a mergers and acquisition project in Côte D’Ivoire. Responsibilities will be to support the carve out as follows:

Support with Carve out of SAP and other critical applications that are used in the market

Support with crucial process documentation and training where required

Liaise with our Client’s Global SAP excellence team to drive the separation of SAP and essential applications

Ensure a good understanding of SAP processes for FMCG and be able to advise business leads on how best to migrate the functionality, data, and processes.

Essential Skills and Experience- SAP Experience

The successful candidate will have Technical and Functional knowledge of SAP FICO, MM, MI, and MD. A Strong understanding of FICO or MM and a working knowledge of the other modules will suffice.

General Project Management Experience

Strong organizational skills, able to act independently and meet tight deadlines

An outstanding communicator, relationship builder, and influencer, capable of working effectively with counterparts of all work levels across the world

Self-starting and able to make significant progress quickly whilst maintaining strong communications

Must work within tight timelines and budgets, holding all parties accountable to ensure smooth delivery of projects OTIF.

Desirable Skills and Experience At least 4 full SAP lifecycle implementations

Desired Skills:

SAP MM

SAP MD

SAP FICO

SAP Solutions

SAP Products

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

We are an agile tech company based out of the UK headquarters. At Neem, we provide flexible, low-cost (high value!), innovative IT Solutions, Consulting, and Project Management services. Neem Consulting is the delivery partner for companies requiring solutions to generate real business benefits at speed and a cost base that is impossible with large consulting organizations. Neem- We have a presence in more than 14+ countries. As part of our global expansion roadmap, we expanded into India & South Africa a few years back. For more information, please visit us at [URL Removed]

If you thrive in high-performance environments, strive to make a huge impact, and work well with ambiguity, urgency, fast-paced, and low support structures, we want to talk to you.

