SAP Project Manager at Neem Digital – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job role- SAP Carve-out Project Manager

Immediate joiners only with a maximum of 30 days’ notice.

Experience required-9+ Years

Role Overview:

This role is for the immediate requirement of a SAP Project Manager to lead activities regarding the carve-out of IT solutions in Côte D’Ivoire.

The successful candidate will have strong project management credentials and an excellent track record working on remote ERP projects. We require strong leadership and business engagement experience to join our team and meet immediate demand.

Responsibilities-

The role will provide critical services to our Client, embarking on a significant carve-out divestiture. The requirement is to support a mergers and acquisition project in Côte D’Ivoire. Responsibilities will be to support the carve out as follows:

Support with Carve out of SAP and other critical applications that are used in the market

Support with crucial process documentation and training where required

Liaise with our Client’s Global SAP excellence team to drive the separation of SAP and essential applications

Ensure a good understanding of SAP processes for FMCG and able to advise business leads on how best to migrate the functionality, data, and processes.

Essential Skills and Experience- Role-specific Requirements

Must have divestiture/carve-out SAP Project Management experience

Ability to work on-site in Johannesburg and Côte D’Ivoire during critical periods of the project on Mindanao island, Philippines

The person should have a business process focus but a good understanding of the configuration and functional working of the SAP areas mentioned

At least four full SAP implementations and well-versed in major ERP implementation project phases and activities.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

General Project Management

Strong organizational skills, able to act independently and meet tight deadlines

An outstanding communicator, relationship builder, and influencer, capable of working effectively with counterparts of all work levels across the world

Self-starting and able to make significant progress quickly whilst maintaining strong communications

Must work within tight timelines and budgets, holding all parties accountable to ensure smooth delivery of projects OTIF.

Desirable Skills and Experience: At least four full SAP lifecycle implementations

Further information Travel to Client offices in Johannesburg and Côte D’Ivoire will be required during crucial stages of the project.

Desired Skills:

ERP Implementations

Project Management SAP

SAP Implementation

Project Implementation

SAP Solutions

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

We are an agile tech company based out of the UK headquarters. At Neem, we provide flexible, low-cost (high value!), innovative IT Solutions, Consulting, and Project Management services. Neem Consulting is the delivery partner for companies requiring solutions to generate real business benefits at speed and a cost base that is impossible with large consulting organizations. Neem- We have a presence in more than 14+ countries. As part of our global expansion roadmap, we expanded into India & South Africa a few years back. For more information, please visit us at [URL Removed]

If you thrive in high-performance environments, strive to make a huge impact, and work well with ambiguity, urgency, fast-paced, and low support structures, we want to talk to you.

Please go through the below links to understand more about the company,

