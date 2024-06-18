Android Developer

One of our clients is looking for an experienced Android Developer to join dynamic team of innovators. In this role, you will be at the forefront of developing cutting-edge Android applications that deliver exceptional user experiences. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of the Android platform, a passion for mobile technology, and a creative mindset to push the boundaries of what is possible.

Key Requirements

Minimum 5+ years working in mobile applications for Android.

Educational Background: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Extensive experience with Kotlin and Java, along with a solid understanding of the Android SDK.

Proficiency in working with remote data via REST and JSON, and knowledge of web technologies and UI/UX standards.

Familiarity with Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices, along with experience in working with layouts and Material Design.

Experience with Android development tools such as Android Studio, Gradle, Git, and familiarity with continuous integration.

Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks.

Understanding of Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines.

Proven experience in publishing Android apps to the Google Play Store.

Strong analytical skills with a good problem-solving attitude.

Experience with modern architecture patterns (e.g., MVVM, MVP).

Familiarity with reactive programming, dependency injection, and unit testing in the Android context.

Experience with other mobile development frameworks or platforms, such as Flutter or React Native, is a plus.

Knowledge of additional programming languages such as Swift or JavaScript is beneficial.

