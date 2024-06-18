One of our clients is looking for an experienced Android Developer to join dynamic team of innovators. In this role, you will be at the forefront of developing cutting-edge Android applications that deliver exceptional user experiences. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of the Android platform, a passion for mobile technology, and a creative mindset to push the boundaries of what is possible.
Key Requirements
- Minimum 5+ years working in mobile applications for Android.
- Educational Background: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- Extensive experience with Kotlin and Java, along with a solid understanding of the Android SDK.
- Proficiency in working with remote data via REST and JSON, and knowledge of web technologies and UI/UX standards.
- Familiarity with Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices, along with experience in working with layouts and Material Design.
- Experience with Android development tools such as Android Studio, Gradle, Git, and familiarity with continuous integration.
- Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks.
- Understanding of Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines.
- Proven experience in publishing Android apps to the Google Play Store.
- Strong analytical skills with a good problem-solving attitude.
- Experience with modern architecture patterns (e.g., MVVM, MVP).
- Familiarity with reactive programming, dependency injection, and unit testing in the Android context.
- Experience with other mobile development frameworks or platforms, such as Flutter or React Native, is a plus.
- Knowledge of additional programming languages such as Swift or JavaScript is beneficial.
