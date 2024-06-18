AWS Cyber Security Specialist at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is a leading payments company dedicated to transforming the payment landscape by providing a risk-free and empowering payment solution. Their payment solution aims to alleviate debt burdens, enabling shoppers to pay as they earn, free from the threat of accumulating charges. You will be working on the latest tech with ample opportunity for additional training and growth in a flexible environment.

Design, implement, and manage innovative security solutions within AWS environments.

Ensure compliance with PCI DSS 4.0 standards, safeguarding cloud operations.

Conduct security assessments, including vulnerability testing and risk analyses, to maintain a robust security posture.

Monitor and respond proactively to security incidents and alerts, ensuring swift resolution.

Develop and enforce comprehensive security policies, procedures, and guidelines.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate security best practices into development and deployment processes.

Stay updated on the latest cloud security trends, threats, and technologies to keep defences strong.

Provide expert guidance and support during internal and external audits, ensuring thorough preparedness.

Document and report on security incidents, compliance status, and audit findings, keeping all stakeholders informed.

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT, or Cyber Security would be beneficial.

Certification in one of the following would be ideal:

AWS Certified Security – Specialty



Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)



Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)



Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)

3 – 5 years of experience in cloud security, specifically within AWS environments.

In-depth knowledge of PCI DSS 4.0 compliance requirements.

Strong understanding of AWS security services (IAM / VPC / CloudTrail / GuardDuty / Security Hub).

Experience with security frameworks and standards (NIST, ISO 27001, CIS, etc.).

Proficiency in security risk assessment and mitigation strategies.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

