BCX launches Africa Local Public Cloud in Mozambique

BCX has launched it Africa Local Public (ALP) Cloud services, powered by Alibaba Cloud’s technology, at MozTech in Mozambique.

Jonas Bogoshi, CEO at BCX, comments: “The collaboration between Alibaba Cloud and BCX allows us to bring the latest technologies through a local company that understands the complexities for businesses operating on our continent.”

Jan Bouwer, chief solutions officer at BCX, adds: “We are committed to keeping local data within Africa’s borders.”

He adds that the ALP Cloud not only addresses data sovereignty and compliance requirements by ensuring thas data remains within Mozambique, but offers additional benefits such as redundancy through neighbouring Availability Zones and on-the-ground local support for customers.

Importantly, ALP services are billed in local currency, which Bogoshi says mitigates the challenge posed by the unpredictable exchange rate and ensures cost predictability for African enterprises.

The BCX Alibaba Cloud Academy, aimed at upskilling local talent in cloud-related skills, has established partnerships with universities on the continent. As part of the Moxambique launch, BCX and Alibaba Cloud signed an MOU agreement with Universidade São Tomás de Moçambique (USTM) whereby USTM will integrate Alibaba Cloud certifications into its Computer Science curriculum, giving its students access to online training courses from Alibaba Cloud Academy.

“We’re committed to growing together with our partner BCX and providing them with the cutting-edge technologies to enable them to innovate and grow their businesses in Africa,” says Eric Wan, GM of Alibaba Cloud Middle East, Turkey & Africa. “With BCX’s local expertise and Alibaba Cloud’s global technology experience, we want to build a thriving local ecosystem to empower businesses to benefit from digital transformation.”