C# Developer – Gauteng Germiston

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a skilled C# Developer to work remotely for an Information Technology company. As a C# Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software applications using C# and other related technologies. With a focus on providing a personalized experience for each individual, Hire Resolve strives to match candidates with the right company and position for their career growth and development.

Responsibilities

Developing high-quality software solutions using the C# programming language.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Writing clean, maintainable, and efficient code.

Identifying and fixing software defects and bugs in existing applications.

Participating in code reviews to ensure best practices are followed.

Creating technical specifications and design documents.

Testing and debugging software applications.

Implementing automated tests to ensure software quality.

Providing technical support and guidance to junior developers.

Staying up-to-date with the latest trends and advancements in C# development.

Requirements



Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science or a related field

Minimum of 3 years of experience in C# development

Strong knowledge of C# and .NET framework

Experience with web development frameworks such as ASP.NET or MVC

Knowledge of relational databases and SQL

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong communication and collaboration abilities

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Benefits

Salary: negotiable

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience

