CI/CD D365 CE Developer (x3) (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

MANAGE & execute D365 CE deployments using Azure DevOps, developing and maintaining CI/CD pipelines as the next CI/CD D365 CE Developer sought by a global provider of cutting-edge Data-centric Solutions. You will also administer Git repositories while ensuring seamless integration and delivery, monitor and troubleshoot deployment pipelines, and continuously improve deployment processes. Additionally, you will document procedures and train team members, ensuring compliance with security policies and optimising pipeline performance. This role requires technical expertise in Azure DevOps, Git, and D365 CE, along with strong scripting, problem-solving, communication, and Project Management skills.

DUTIES:

Manage and execute Deployments –

Oversee and perform the deployment of D365 CE applications and updates using Azure DevOps pipelines.

Ensure all deployments are executed efficiently and with minimal downtime.

Pipeline Development and Maintenance –

Create, configure, and maintain CI/CD pipelines in Azure DevOps for D365 CE.

Develop and maintain scripts and automation tools used to build, integrate, and deploy software releases.

Source Control Management –

Manage and administer Git repositories within Azure DevOps.

Implement and enforce best practices for version control, branching, and merging strategies.

Collaboration and Communication –

Collaborate closely with Development, QA, and Operations teams to ensure seamless integration and delivery.

Communicate deployment status, issues, and resolutions to stakeholders.

Monitoring and Troubleshooting –

Monitor and manage the health of deployment pipelines, addressing any issues that arise.

Troubleshoot and resolve deployment and environment-related issues.

Continuous Improvement –

Identify and implement improvements to the deployment process to enhance efficiency, reliability, and speed.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends and advancements in DevOps and CI/CD practices.

Documentation and Training –

Create and maintain documentation for deployment processes, pipeline configurations, and troubleshooting steps.

Train and support other team members on deployment practices and tools.

Compliance and Security –

Ensure all deployments adhere to Compliance and Security policies and procedures.

Manage access controls and permissions within Azure DevOps and related tools.

Performance Optimization –

Optimize deployment pipelines for better performance and resource utilization.

Conduct post-deployment reviews to identify areas for improvement.

Incident Management –

Participate in incident response and root cause analysis for deployment-related issues.

Implement corrective actions to prevent recurrence of incidents.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proficiency in using Azure DevOps for CI/CD pipeline creation, configuration, and management.

Strong experience with Git Version Control, including Branching, Merging, and Repository Management.

Solid understanding of D365 CE (Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement) deployment processes and environments.

Expertise in scripting languages such as PowerShell, Python, or similar for automation tasks.

Familiarity with various deployment tools and technologies relevant to D365 CE.

In-depth understanding of CI/CD best practices and methodologies.

Experience in setting up and maintaining automated testing frameworks within CI/CD pipelines.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical skills to troubleshoot complex deployment issues.

Ability to diagnose and resolve technical problems quickly and efficiently.

Excellent interpersonal skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams.

Clear and concise communication skills, both written and verbal, to convey technical information to stakeholders.

COMMENTS:

