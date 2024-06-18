CI/CD D365 F&O Developer (Perm/Contract) (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A global provider of cutting-edge Data-centric Solutions seeks the coding talents of a CI/CD (F&O) Developer to join its remote team. Your core role will be to design, develop, and maintain robust CI/CD pipelines for D365 FO projects, ensuring efficient and automated deployment processes. You will also monitor the CI/CD pipelines, troubleshoot deployment issues, and implement improvements for efficiency and reliability. The ideal candidate will need at least 3 years’ experience of effective business solution delivery including business and requirements analysis with the proven ability to deliver high quality IT solutions within agreed timescales. Any knowledge of Dynamics AX/ D365 F&O in addition, will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

CI/CD Pipeline Setup: Design, develop, and maintain robust CI/CD pipelines for D365 FO projects, ensuring efficient and automated deployment processes.

Source Code Management: Manage source code repositories, branching strategies, and code versioning using tools including Azure DevOps and GitHub.

Automated Testing: Implement automated testing procedures to ensure code quality and system integrity during the deployment process.

Deployment Automation: Automate the deployment of D365 FO customizations, updates, and hotfixes, reducing downtime and minimizing risks.

Configuration Management: Manage and version control configuration settings and data to ensure consistency across environments.

Monitoring and Troubleshooting: Continuously monitor the CI/CD pipelines, troubleshoot deployment issues, and implement improvements for efficiency and reliability.

Documentation: Maintain comprehensive documentation of CI/CD processes, configurations, and best practices.

Security and Compliance: Ensure security measures and compliance standards are met throughout the CI/CD pipeline.

Stay Current: Keep up to date with the latest D365 FO updates, features, and best practices related to CI/CD.

REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 3 years’ experience of effective business solution delivery.

Proven ability to deliver high quality IT solutions within agreed timescales.

Business and requirements analysis.

Experience working in both Agile and more traditional delivery methodologies with respect to significant data management developments.

Proven track record to work to strict commercial deadlines.

Advantageous –

Excellent knowledge of Dynamics AX/ D365 F&O.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong written and verbal communications skills.

Proven ability to pick up new concepts and technologies.

Excellent customer facing and presentation skills.

Effective problem solving and analysis skills.

Excellent telephone manner and both verbal & written communications skills.

Effective listening skills with a high level of attention to detail.

Self-management and strong organisation skills.

COMMENTS:

